National 20.9.2016 05:04 pm

Angry mob kills man in Polokwane

Raeesa Kimmie

Westenburg police are on the hunt for community members who attacked a 35-year-old man this afternoon.

It is alleged a 35-year-old man was severely assaulted during an attack by an angry mob at midday on September 20.

The man was able to run away but collapsed and died on the corner of Nelson Mandela Drive and Quarts Street in Nirvana, Limpopo, reports the Review Online.

The deceased sustained an open wound to his head.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the motive of the incident was still unknown and no arrests had been made.

Police investigations are still continuing, and members of the community are warned to refrain from taking the law into their hands.

ALSO READ: Seven arrested for gun possession in Pretoria

Anyone with information about the perpetrators in this incident may Contact Brigadier James Espach at 082 576 0743 or the crime stop number 0860 010 111.

Caxton News Service

