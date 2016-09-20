menu
Celebrities 20.9.2016 05:34 pm

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Bang Showbiz
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive for the premiere of "Maleficent" at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood on May 28, 2014

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive for the premiere of "Maleficent" at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood on May 28, 2014

The Maleficent star reportedly submitted papers to end the couple’s two-year marriage on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences for their split.

According to TMZ, Angelina is seeking physical custody of their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, eight, but wants a judge to give the 52-year-old actor visitation rights.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old beauty decided to end their marriage because she was “extremely upset” with the way the Moneyball star has been parenting the kids and so decided to seek joint legal custody, but not joint physical custody.

The actress-turned-director is not seeking spousal support.

She is being represented by Laura Wasser, who recently represented Johnny Depp in his split from Amber Heard.

The documents state the couple’s date of separation as September 15 2016.

They married in 2014 after 10 years together.

Prior to getting together, Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston, while Angelina was previously wed to Billy Bob Thornton and Johnny Lee Miller.

After meeting on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Angelina and Brad reunited on screen last year in ‘By the Sea’ and the actress – who also directed the film – previously admitted working on a film about a rowing married couple just weeks after they tied the knot was “dangerous” for their own relationship.

She said: “It was our way of testing ourselves. We knew that if we could get through this, we’d come out even stronger and happier. And we did.

“We’ve always liked putting ourselves through challenges, even though it was maybe a little more dangerous for us as a couple.

“I don’t think we want to go through it again though.”

 

Related Stories
Jolie’s ‘Unbroken’ finally set for Japan release after race row 22.10.2015
Cambodian PM backs Angelina Jolie’s Khmer Rouge film 17.9.2015
Angelina Jolie urges fight for women’s rights 13.6.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?
National

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

readers' choice

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

ANC’s ‘Premier League to oust Mathabatha’
National

ANC’s ‘Premier League to oust Mathabatha’

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL
National

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

A warning from the Middle East for the ANC
Columns

A warning from the Middle East for the ANC

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.