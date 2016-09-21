menu
Editorials 21.9.2016 05:30 am

Well done, Botswana

Pastor Steven Anderson of Faithful Word Baptist Church. PHOTO: Screenshot.

Pastor Steven Anderson of Faithful Word Baptist Church. PHOTO: Screenshot.

The actions of governments against hate-monger Steven Anderson is a giant step forward.

Well done to the Botswana government for showing the door to Steven Anderson, the shameless anti-gay American pastor who calls for the execution of homosexuals.

Anderson, who in 2009 infamously prayed for US President Barack Obama’s death, was arrested by immigration officials shortly after being interviewed on a popular radio station.

The controversial preacher arrived in Botswana last Thursday for a “soul-winning” event, just days after he was banned from visiting South Africa over his characterisation of gays as “sodomites” and “paedophiles.”

The SA and Botswana governments should be commended for mustering the courage to stop this bigot masquerading as a man of the cloth from spreading his hatred in their countries.

The actions of the governments is a giant step forward, sending an eloquent message to the world that they will not tolerate hate and intolerance masked as religion.

Related Stories
Gupta links: probe SOEs, asks SACP 21.9.2016
Youth League blasts Nzimande over hikes 21.9.2016
Bid to stop new court recording system fails 21.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal
Celebrities

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal

Gyimah dropped by Pirates
Phakaaathi

Gyimah dropped by Pirates

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?
National

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

readers' choice

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela
National

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim
National

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours
Celebrities

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours

ANC’s ‘Premier League to oust Mathabatha’
National

ANC’s ‘Premier League to oust Mathabatha’

A warning from the Middle East for the ANC
Columns

A warning from the Middle East for the ANC

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.