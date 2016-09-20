Matrics to re-write trial exam after Limpopo school fire

The Limpopo Department of Education on Tuesday said matric pupils at the torched Humula High School will re-write trial examination papers.

Three papers had not yet been recorded when the school was torched at the weekend leaving three classrooms and a staff room destroyed.

The department spokesperson Naledzani Rasila said three subjects including maths, science and economics were yet to be captured when the school was burnt on Sunday.

Rasila said valuables destroyed in the fire included furniture, computers and script of the trial exams.

Preparations were under way to ensure that 52 Grade 12 pupils re-write their trial exams as the records for affected papers were devoured by fire.

“We are waiting for the police investigations but we believe this is a criminal activities, because a block in the middle of staff room and administration office was spared,” said Rasila

Last year in June, mid-year examination papers perished in fire, at the same school, which is situated in the area were more than 20 schools were torched during a protest over the demarcation of the new municipality.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the torching of schools reverses progress made towards eliminating the infrastructure backlog.

Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said preliminary investigations indicate that arsonists were targeting buildings where school records were kept.

However, he said no arrest has been made.

– African News Agency (ANA)