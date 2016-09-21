menu
National 21.9.2016 07:50 am

Cosatu cautious on ANC succession debate

Ngwako Modjadji
Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini speaks at a press conference, 20 September 2016, at Cosatu House in Braamfontein, following the special CEC. The special CEC resolved to mobilise all workers to mark the international day of decent work on October 7. Picture: Michel Bega

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini speaks at a press conference, 20 September 2016, at Cosatu House in Braamfontein, following the special CEC. The special CEC resolved to mobilise all workers to mark the international day of decent work on October 7. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC tradition dictates that a deputy president always succeeds the president when his or her term of office ends.

Trade union federation Cosatu is treading carefully when it comes to the ANC’s succession debate, saying that the party’s traditions must be followed when choosing the next party leader.

This they said without necessarily endorsing Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom the federation is largely known to support.

Its top brass have asked the federation’s affiliates to continue discussing the matter, saying they do not want to be “reckless” and “loose”.

This is despite the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) and Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) having made public their pronouncements. These three ANC structures are in favour of outgoing chairperson of the African Union Commission Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to replace President Jacob Zuma as ANC leader at the December 2017 elective national conference and ultimately as head of the state in 2019.

Insisting that Cosatu was cautious in dealing with the succession issue to avoid slates in the ANC, Cosatu boss Sdumo Dlamini said the federation was engaging in the discussion quite seriously and understood that it would have a huge impact on South African society.

“I know people are arguing that we expect Cosatu to be reckless and loose in saying this thing,” Dlamini said yesterday.

“We have allowed affiliates of Cosatu to continue discussing this matter; we are not pronouncing on any name as Cosatu. We are not doing that for now.”

Dlamini was speaking during a media briefing in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, following Cosatu’s special central executive committee (CEC) meeting.

Cosatu played an instrumental role in the election of Ramaphosa as ANC deputy president in Mangaung in 2012.

According to Cosatu’s national congress resolution, the ANC must follow its traditions and history when it chooses its future president.

The ANC tradition dictates that a deputy president always succeeds the president when his or her term of office ends.

However, ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini said on Monday: “What I think is going to happen now is we are all going to … bring an issue that is not in the constitution so that we [can’t] block women from standing for particular positions.”

Dlamini, in an apparent reference to Dlamini-Zuma, said South Africa had capable women who were leaders of the ANC in their own right.

Related Stories
Treasury explores fee subsidy alternatives 21.9.2016
Still no apology to Mandoza’s family 21.9.2016
Politicians accused of using cops as fodder in protests 21.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal
Celebrities

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal

Gyimah dropped by Pirates
Phakaaathi

Gyimah dropped by Pirates

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?
National

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

readers' choice

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela
National

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim
National

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours
Celebrities

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours

ANC’s ‘Premier League to oust Mathabatha’
National

ANC’s ‘Premier League to oust Mathabatha’

A warning from the Middle East for the ANC
Columns

A warning from the Middle East for the ANC

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.