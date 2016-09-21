Still no apology to Mandoza’s family

The management of the ambulance service called to ferry dying kwaito star Mandoza to hospital on the night he died, but which had not shown up three hours after the call was made, has still not visited the family to apologise.

The company’s name could not be immediately established, but its management had not contacted or been to see Mandoza’s family, his manager, Kevin Ntaopane, said yesterday.

“We don’t know the company. They didn’t come,” Ntaopane said in response to a question from The Citizen.

Ntaopane said that when Mandoza’s wife, Mpho, called him after midnight on Sunday morning, he rushed to the house in Zola, Soweto, arriving about 10 minutes later.

“My concern was to rush Mandoza to hospital,” Ntaopane said.

He said didn’t have time to verify the name of the ambulance service as he was busy with preparations for Mandoza’s memorial service.

The family did not answer this newspaper’s calls to Mandoza’s cellphone yesterday.

Mpho called for an ambulance when she noticed that her 38-year-old husband was getting worse.

Earlier, a friend of Mandoza’s, Edward Mvambu, said the family waited for an ambulance to fetch the star for over three hours.

“I don’t know what company it was. I didn’t want to ask. I was concerned about taking him to hospital. I wanted to see him alive,” Ntaopane said.

Ntaopane confirmed that Mandoza died in his car three minutes before they arrived at Lesedi Private Clinic in Diepkloof at about 12.45am on Monday morning.

Mandoza, who succumbed to brain cancer on Sunday morning, was famous for his hit Nkalakatha.

The Soweto-born star performed at the recent Thank You SABC concert, where he told fans about his cancer and vowed to fight it.

Although he was not very articulate in English and some ridiculed him for that, Mandoza’s music was popular across the racial divide.

He had performed internationally and his township-styled kwaito songs were played worldwide.

A memorial service for the Sama awardwinner will be held at Standard Bank Arena in Johannesburg at noon today.

His funeral will be held at the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, on Friday.

– ericn@citizen.co.za