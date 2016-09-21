Hlaudi back at work as the SABC dithers

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng is in limbo as the state broadcaster deliberates on a way forward after the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled on Monday against his application to appeal against a ruling that his appointment was invalid.

Motsoeneng reported for duty yesterday, according to his lawyer, but he was unsure about his prospects at the broadcaster.

“We have written to the employer to clarify two things,” said his lawyer, Zola Majavu. “One, are they challenging the court’s decision? And two, what is their take with regard to his position as an employee.

“They have not yet responded to my letter. It is only fair to allow the employer the opportunity to follow its processes.” Majavu said he had advised Motsoeneng to continue to render his services to stay on the right side of the law.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said he could not comment further than to say the broadcaster’s lawyers were studying the judgment.

The Right2Know Campaign released a statement advising Motsoeneng not to further challenge the issue of his appointment.

“It is now time for Hlaudi to give up. He must not seek reappointment and he must not take this to the Constitutional Court and continue doing what he has always done – buy time by dragging out legal processes using public money.”