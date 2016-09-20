Live Report: Pirates vs CT City

– 66′ Ngoma is booked for simulation
– 65′ City moving the ball in midfield
– 63′ City close down Pirates’ attack
– 58′ Manyama hits the side netting
– 55′ Moseamedi’s shot is saved by Tinkler
– 53 throw in for City
– 50′ throw in for Pirates
– 48′ Pirate s building up slowly
– 47′ corner kick to City
– Sarr makes way for Memela as the second half gets underway
– Half-time: Orlando Pirate 0-0 Cape Town City
– 45′ 1 minute of added time will be played
– 43′ Chabalala receives medical treatment on the side lines
– 42′ offside call goes against Pirates
– 39′ Walters makes a good save after a quick build up from Pirates
– 37′ Mhlongo makes a comfortable save
– 36′ Morrision’s shot curls away from the goal posts
– 35′ Manyama is booked for a late challenge
– 33′ Manyama fires the ball over the goal posts
– 32′ freee kick to City outside the penalty box , om the D-line
– 31′ free kick to Pirates as Morrision is tackled by Matsi
– 29′ goalkick to Pirates
– 28′ the referee’s call goes against Pirates
– 27′ Pirates defend the corner successfully
– 23′ goal kick to Pirates
– 22′ corner ro Cape Town City
– 20′ Ndoro’s shot is wide at goal
– 19′ Pirates counter attack stopped in midfield
– 8′ Motupa is carried off and is replaced by Morrison of Pirates
– 5′ Motupa seems to be injured
– kickoff!
Starting XI
Pirates: 16 Mhlongo, 33 Chabalala, 4 Jele, 5 Makola, 8 Matlaba, 45 Mobara, 20 Manyisa, 38 Motupa, 7 Ndoro, 31 Norodien, 18 Sarr
Cape Town: 31 Walters, 4 Kobola, 6 Mokeke, 27 Gumede, 6 Seedat, 17 Mashikinya, 20 Moseamedi, 23 Matsi, 10 Jayiya, 21 Manyama, 11 Ngoma