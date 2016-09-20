menu
Local News 20.9.2016 07:48 pm

Live Report: Pirates vs CT City

Tendai Ndoro of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal during the Absa Premiership 2016/17 football match between Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on 13 September 2016 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates face Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium.

– 66′ Ngoma is booked for simulation

– 65′ City moving the ball in midfield

– 63′ City close down Pirates’ attack

– 58′ Manyama hits the side netting

– 55′ Moseamedi’s shot is saved by Tinkler

– 53 throw in for City

– 50′ throw in for Pirates

– 48′ Pirate s building up slowly

– 47′ corner kick to City

– Sarr makes way for Memela as the second half gets underway

Half-time: Orlando Pirate 0-0 Cape Town City 

– 45′ 1 minute of added time will be played

– 43′ Chabalala receives medical treatment on the side lines

– 42′ offside call goes against Pirates

– 39′ Walters makes a good save after a quick build up from Pirates

– 37′ Mhlongo makes a comfortable save

– 36′ Morrision’s  shot curls away from the goal posts

– 35′ Manyama is booked for a late challenge

– 33′ Manyama fires the ball over the goal posts

– 32′ freee kick to City outside the penalty box , om the D-line

– 31′ free kick to Pirates as Morrision is tackled by Matsi

– 29′ goalkick to Pirates

– 28′ the referee’s call goes against Pirates

– 27′ Pirates defend the corner successfully

– 23′ goal kick to Pirates

– 22′ corner ro Cape Town City

– 20′ Ndoro’s shot is wide at goal

– 19′ Pirates counter attack stopped in midfield

– 8′ Motupa is carried off and is replaced by Morrison of Pirates

– 5′ Motupa seems to be injured

– kickoff!

Starting XI


Pirates: 16 Mhlongo, 33 Chabalala, 4 Jele, 5 Makola, 8 Matlaba, 45 Mobara, 20 Manyisa, 38 Motupa, 7 Ndoro, 31 Norodien, 18 Sarr

 

Cape Town: 31 Walters, 4 Kobola, 6 Mokeke, 27 Gumede, 6 Seedat, 17 Mashikinya, 20 Moseamedi, 23 Matsi, 10 Jayiya, 21 Manyama, 11 Ngoma

