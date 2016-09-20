menu
Celebrities 20.9.2016 10:09 pm

PICS: Meet Euphonik’s bae

Citizen reporter
DJ Euphonik. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

DJ Euphonik. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

Euphonik has a girlfriend and her name is Aurelia Nxumalo. The two have reportedly been together for years now.

After his interview on Vuzu TV’s The Cover on Monday night, tweeps have been asking whether Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi has moved on with his life.

Euphonik has a girlfriend and her name is Aurelia Nxumalo. The two have reportedly been together for years now.

He recently revealed in an interview with Gareth Cliff that his relationship is so good that the two have not had a fight in more than two years.

One thing he said he loved about Nxumalo was that she did not seek media attention.

Well, we managed to find a few pictures of her on Instagram. Meet Aurelia Nxumalo.

Aurelia Nxumalo.

Aurelia Nxumalo.

 

ALSO READ >>  Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

 

Aurelia Nxumalo

Aurelia Nxumalo

ALSO READ >> My biggest mistake was dating a Kim Kardashian – Euphonik

 

Related Stories
Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi 20.9.2016
Bonang’s fabulous New York shoot turns into a meme 15.9.2016
How to apply for Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund 14.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Gyimah dropped by Pirates
Phakaaathi

Gyimah dropped by Pirates

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?
National

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

readers' choice

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

ANC’s ‘Premier League to oust Mathabatha’
National

ANC’s ‘Premier League to oust Mathabatha’

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL
National

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

A warning from the Middle East for the ANC
Columns

A warning from the Middle East for the ANC

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.