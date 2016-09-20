PICS: Meet Euphonik’s bae

After his interview on Vuzu TV’s The Cover on Monday night, tweeps have been asking whether Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi has moved on with his life.

Euphonik has a girlfriend and her name is Aurelia Nxumalo. The two have reportedly been together for years now.

He recently revealed in an interview with Gareth Cliff that his relationship is so good that the two have not had a fight in more than two years.

One thing he said he loved about Nxumalo was that she did not seek media attention.

Well, we managed to find a few pictures of her on Instagram. Meet Aurelia Nxumalo.

