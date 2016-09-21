Youth League blasts Nzimande over hikes

The ANC Youth League has come out guns blazing against Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande for allowing universities to increase fees by up to 8% next year.

Following a day of violent protests, the league yesterday slammed its mother body for going against decisions taken by the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) regarding the calls for free tertiary education.

The NEC earlier declared a moratorium on fee increments until the commission of inquiry into higher education and training (Fees Commission) concludes its work on determining the feasibility of free education.

ANCYL secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza criticised the statement by ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa supporting Nzimande’s announcement of a 0% fee increase for students from poor, working-class and middle-class families.

“The NEC was very clear. Declare a moratorium on fee increments until such a time that the commission has concluded its work,” said Nzuza.

While the ANCYL supported the nationwide protests against fee increments for 2017 and for free education, it admonished students involved in the destruction of property.

– Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni