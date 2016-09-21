menu
National 21.9.2016 06:06 am

Youth League blasts Nzimande over hikes

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
The newly elected ANC Youth League leadership. Picture: ANC Facebook

The newly elected ANC Youth League leadership. Picture: ANC Facebook

The league slammed its mother body for going against a decision to respect a moratorium on fees taken by the ANC’s NEC.

The ANC Youth League has come out guns blazing against Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande for allowing universities to increase fees by up to 8% next year.

Following a day of violent protests, the league yesterday slammed its mother body for going against decisions taken by the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) regarding the calls for free tertiary education.

The NEC earlier declared a moratorium on fee increments until the commission of inquiry into higher education and training (Fees Commission) concludes its work on determining the feasibility of free education.

ANCYL secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza criticised the statement by ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa supporting Nzimande’s announcement of a 0% fee increase for students from poor, working-class and middle-class families.

“The NEC was very clear. Declare a moratorium on fee increments until such a time that the commission has concluded its work,” said Nzuza.

While the ANCYL supported the nationwide protests against fee increments for 2017 and for free education, it admonished students involved in the destruction of property.

– Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Related Stories
Gupta links: probe SOEs, asks SACP 21.9.2016
Bid to stop new court recording system fails 21.9.2016
EFF students, others, cause anarchy in Pretoria 21.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal
Celebrities

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal

Gyimah dropped by Pirates
Phakaaathi

Gyimah dropped by Pirates

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?
National

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

readers' choice

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela
National

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim
National

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours
Celebrities

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours

ANC’s ‘Premier League to oust Mathabatha’
National

ANC’s ‘Premier League to oust Mathabatha’

A warning from the Middle East for the ANC
Columns

A warning from the Middle East for the ANC

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.