National 21.9.2016 08:11 am

Hostage situation in Plastic View

Gopolang Chawane
‘A police tactical unit infiltrated the informal settlement and the security officers were found.’

The situation has remained calm after workers held security personnel hostage over an alleged wage dispute in an informal settlement in Pretoria East on Tuesday, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

Police spokesperson Captain Anton Breedt said immediate information was that a group of workers from a company were dropped off in Plastic View by security personnel on Tuesday afternoon.

He said the company allegedly owed the workers money and workers took the officers into Plastic View and held them hostage in retaliation.

Bull Security spokesperson JP Griesel said security firms were alerted to a hostage situation inside the Plastic View informal settlement.

Directorate of Specialised Security (DSS) spokesperson Brandon Morgan said they were also told to respond to a possible uproar inside the informal settlement.

Breedt said: “A police tactical unit infiltrated the informal settlement and the security officers were found.”

He said no arrests had been confirmed.

– Caxton News Service

