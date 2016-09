A shocking video captured on a dash cam shows armed robbers blocking an off-ramp of a busy highway to rob a motorist, Northglen News reports.

The vehicle shows the armed robbers lying in wait.

They then run towards the car with guns exposed, rob the victims and jump into their getaway car.

It is unclear where exactly in South Africa the robbery took place.

– Caxton News Service