Entertainment 21.9.2016

Trevor Noah to host this year’s Mamas

Citizen reporter
The nominations for the awards will be announced tonight in Johannesburg and Lagos, Nigeria, on October 2.

Comedian and The Daily Show hist Trevor Noah will be coming back to Mzansi to host the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards (Mamas). Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, Noah shared his excitement at the news.

Mamas will celebrate talent across 18 award categories, including Best Male, Best Female and Best Collaboration. Additional categories include the Africa Re-Imagined Award and Personality of the Year.

The live event, set to take place at the Ticketpro dome in October, will feature live performances from Yemi Alade, Nasty C, Babes Wodumo, Ycee, Alikiba and Cassper Nyovest.

The ceremony is set to be broadcast live on MTV Base (Dstv Channel) and MTV Base (DStv Channel 322).

