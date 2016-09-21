menu
VIDEO: Petrol attendant frightened during robbery

Riaan van Zyl
Picture: Thinkstock

The suspects casually walked into the premises at about 10pm on Tuesday.

CCTV footage has emerged showing a frightened petrol attendant with one of the armed suspects who robbed a filling station outside Tzaneen, in Limpopo.

The suspects are seen ransacking the filling station and emptying the tills.

According to Marius Jacobs from Northern Security, the suspects casually walked into the premises at about 10pm on Tuesday, Letaba Herald reported.

“Two were armed with handguns. Two of the suspects entered the cash office and took all the money that was available as well as two cellphones,” Jacobs said.

A third armed suspect kept the second petrol attendant outside.

“The suspects fired a warning shot when fleeing the scene.”

Police were quick to assist Northern Security.

No injuries were sustained during the robbery.

The suspects are still at large

– Caxton News Service

