VIDEO: Petrol attendant frightened during robbery

CCTV footage has emerged showing a frightened petrol attendant with one of the armed suspects who robbed a filling station outside Tzaneen, in Limpopo.

The suspects are seen ransacking the filling station and emptying the tills.

According to Marius Jacobs from Northern Security, the suspects casually walked into the premises at about 10pm on Tuesday, Letaba Herald reported.

“Two were armed with handguns. Two of the suspects entered the cash office and took all the money that was available as well as two cellphones,” Jacobs said.