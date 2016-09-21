Urban Warriors share spoils with Rise and Shine in goalless draw

A point each was a fair reflection of the game which saw Ajax scoring early on through Nathan Paulse, with the visiting side levelling 15 minutes into the second half from the penalty spot.

There could have been more goals in an entertaining game if it were not for the outstanding performances of both goalkeepers on the night.

The Urban Warriors took only three minutes to take the lead, thanks to a deft flick at the near post by Paulse on Bantu Mzwakali’s low cross into the box. – African News Agency (ANA)

Paulse had a great chance to add a second just a minute later when he went clean through on goal, but Rise and Shine keeper George Chigova did well to close down the angle quickly and make a save.

Polokwane’s best chances came midway through the first half, both of them falling to Puleng Tloane. But his first effort just failed to pick out the bottom corner, while his second seemed destined for the top corner until Brandon Petersen made an unbelievable save to keep Ajax ahead.

With play going from end to end, Chigova was then called into action, also making a brilliant save to keep out Mosa Lebusa’s firmly struck shot 10 minutes before the interval.

The visiting team looked more purposeful after the break and they were given the chance to level matters just after the hour mark when Roscoe Pietersen brought down Tloane in the box and a penalty was awarded.

Mncwango slotted the spot kick in with ease while Pietersen went back to the change-room after having picked up his second yellow card.

The final 25 minutes saw the Limpopo club doing most of the pressing as they sniffed the chance to pick up their first win of the season against a 10-man home team.

But they were unable to threaten the Ajax goal until the 89th minute when Petersen made another outstanding save to deny Tloane. There was also a goalmouth scramble for the hosts to deal with as they found themselves holding out for the point