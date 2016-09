The Mpumalanga-born player began his career with the Buccaneers in 2006, winning numerous trophies with Pirates.

The 29-year-old defender has also reached the Champions League and the Caf Confederation cup finals in hi long career with the team.

“Happy is a Pirates player in all senses of the word. He knows the club, he knows the game and it’s great having him near me. I’m very happy to have Happy in this team. It’s not often that a player spends 10 years at a club. He is a true gentleman.”