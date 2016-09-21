menu
Bloodied body found near Mbombela shopping centre

Tereasa Dias
A body was discovered near Crossings Shopping Centre this morning.

The body of an unidentified man was found this morning next to Crossings Shopping Centre, Lowvelder reports.

Hi-Tech Security Nelspruit officer Riaan Horward said he was at the centre at about 6.15pm when he discovered the body.

“An unknown man approached me and said there was someone lying in the grass close to the bridge,” he stated.

READ MORE: Dead body found at KZN spaza shop 

He said he went to investigate and came across the dead man. “He seemed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.”

He said he saw blood and there was a mark on the back of his neck.

At the scene, police spokesperson Captain Dawie Pretorius said their crime investigation and forensics teams were still busy investigating the matter.

Captain Pretorius told The Citizen: “A murder case has been opened so far, and investigations are ongoing.

More updates to follow as the case unfolds.

– Caxton News Service

 

