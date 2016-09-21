Car thieves knock pedestrians dead during police chase

Two pedestrians were killed after they were knocked down by suspects fleeing from police along Moorton Drive in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, on the morning of September 20, reports the Rising Sun Chatsworth.

A third pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital for urgent medical attention.

According to police, members of the Chatsworth police task team were conducting patrols in Crossmoor when they noticed a motor vehicle travelling along Road 1124.

The officers immediately identified the Renault Sandero as a vehicle stolen in a carjacking in Road 751 on September 19 and gave chase.

Chatsworth police Communications officer Captain Cheryl Pillay said: “While travelling along Moorton Drive, the suspects lost control of the vehicle and knocked three pedestrians. The suspects crashed the vehicle into a street pole before fleeing into the Lusaka informal settlement.”

The deceased pedestrians are a 33-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman. The bodies of the two pedestrians were removed by the state mortuary van.

“The Chatsworth SAPS is advising residents to be cautious when entering or exiting your property. Due to the environmental design of some of the suburbs in Chatsworth, drivers park their vehicles on the pavements or driveways. The modus operandi of criminals is to walk on foot and approach unsuspecting victims,” advised Captain Pillay.

“In recent weeks, complainants were hijacked while seated in their vehicles or while closing their driveway gates. Police advise drivers to ensure that their tracking devices are checked on a regular basis. Also keep the name of the tracking companies which will assist police in the event of a carjacking.”

– Caxton News Service