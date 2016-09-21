menu
National 21.9.2016 10:24 am

Car thieves knock pedestrians dead during police chase

Yoshini Perumal
The vehicle which was stolen by the suspects. Picture: Rising Sun Chatsworth.

The vehicle which was stolen by the suspects. Picture: Rising Sun Chatsworth.

A third pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital for urgent medical attention.

Two pedestrians were killed after they were knocked down by suspects fleeing from police along Moorton Drive in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, on the morning of September 20, reports the Rising Sun Chatsworth.

A third pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital for urgent medical attention.

According to police, members of the Chatsworth police task team were conducting patrols in Crossmoor when they noticed a motor vehicle travelling along Road 1124.

The officers immediately identified the Renault Sandero as a vehicle stolen in a carjacking in Road 751 on September 19 and gave chase.

The bodies of the two pedestrians were removed by the state mortuary van. Picture: Rising Sun Chatsworth.

The bodies of the two pedestrians were removed by the state mortuary van. Picture: Rising Sun Chatsworth.

Chatsworth police Communications officer Captain Cheryl Pillay said: “While travelling along Moorton Drive, the suspects lost control of the vehicle and knocked three pedestrians. The suspects crashed the vehicle into a street pole before fleeing into the Lusaka informal settlement.”

The deceased pedestrians are a 33-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman. The bodies of the two pedestrians were removed by the state mortuary van.

“The Chatsworth SAPS is advising residents to be cautious when entering or exiting your property. Due to the environmental design of some of the suburbs in Chatsworth, drivers park their vehicles on the pavements or driveways. The modus operandi of criminals is to walk on foot and approach unsuspecting victims,” advised Captain Pillay.

“In recent weeks, complainants were hijacked while seated in their vehicles or while closing their driveway gates. Police advise drivers to ensure that their tracking devices are checked on a regular basis. Also keep the name of the tracking companies which will assist police in the event of a carjacking.”

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Angry mob kills man in Polokwane 20.9.2016
Five ‘rhino poachers’ arrested in Limpopo 20.9.2016
‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’ 18.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal
Celebrities

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal

Gyimah dropped by Pirates
Phakaaathi

Gyimah dropped by Pirates

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?
National

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

readers' choice

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal
Celebrities

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim
National

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela
National

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours
Celebrities

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours

DA guns for Dlamini over her ‘R11k a night’ stay at luxurious hotel
National

DA guns for Dlamini over her ‘R11k a night’ stay at luxurious hotel

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.