menu
National 21.9.2016 10:58 am

Six nabbed with unlicensed firearms in Umlazi

ANA
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Police found three handguns with 21 live rounds of ammunition in the suspects’ possession.

The Ethekwini police Outer South Cluster Task Team on Tuesday said it arrested six people, aged between 26 and 35, after they caught them with unlicensed guns in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police said they recovered three unlicensed firearms from the suspects. The weapons will be sent for ballistics tests to check if they can be linked to any other crimes.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as the possession of suspected stolen vehicle.

Police said the team received information about a planned robbery at a mall in Umlazi. The team followed up on the information and spotted a suspicious-looking white Ford Bantam that matched the description provided to them.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said when police tried to stop Ford Bantam, the driver sped off. The vehicle eventually stopped near Mega City Mall, Umlazi.

“The vehicle and the suspects were searched and three handguns with 21 live rounds of ammunition were found. On further investigation, the members established that the vehicle used by the suspects was hijacked at Umkomaas area. Seven cellphones were also recovered from the suspects,” Gwala said.

African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Car thieves knock pedestrians dead during police chase 21.9.2016
Part 3: South Africa’s road to 2024 – Rise of the ‘new right’ 21.9.2016
Wits University shuts down for rest of the week 21.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal
Celebrities

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal

Gyimah dropped by Pirates
Phakaaathi

Gyimah dropped by Pirates

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?
National

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

readers' choice

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal
Celebrities

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim
National

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela
National

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours
Celebrities

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours

DA guns for Dlamini over her ‘R11k a night’ stay at luxurious hotel
National

DA guns for Dlamini over her ‘R11k a night’ stay at luxurious hotel

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.