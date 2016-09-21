Six nabbed with unlicensed firearms in Umlazi

The Ethekwini police Outer South Cluster Task Team on Tuesday said it arrested six people, aged between 26 and 35, after they caught them with unlicensed guns in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police said they recovered three unlicensed firearms from the suspects. The weapons will be sent for ballistics tests to check if they can be linked to any other crimes.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as the possession of suspected stolen vehicle.

Police said the team received information about a planned robbery at a mall in Umlazi. The team followed up on the information and spotted a suspicious-looking white Ford Bantam that matched the description provided to them.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said when police tried to stop Ford Bantam, the driver sped off. The vehicle eventually stopped near Mega City Mall, Umlazi.

“The vehicle and the suspects were searched and three handguns with 21 live rounds of ammunition were found. On further investigation, the members established that the vehicle used by the suspects was hijacked at Umkomaas area. Seven cellphones were also recovered from the suspects,” Gwala said.

– African News Agency (ANA)