Local News 21.9.2016 10:54 am

Ntshumayelo is in dire straits – agent

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thandani Ntshumayelo (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Thandani Ntshumayelo (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The 26-year-old midfielder was banned after testing positive for cocaine.

Thandani Ntshumayelo’s agent Tim Sukazi says the player has been devastated by the four-year ban handed to him by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) and subsequent release from his contract at Orlando Pirates.

The 26-year-old midfielder was handed the ban by Saids after testing positive for cocaine.

Following this ban, Pirates decided to terminate his contract. The midfielder had a year left on his contract with the Buccaneers.

Ntshumayelo is reportedly taking legal action against Saids for their findings against him and the subsequent four-year ban.

Sukazi is puzzled as to why the player and his legal representatives have missed a 21-day deadline to appeal the ban.

“I think he’s in dire straits,” Sukazi told SuperSport show Back Pages.

“What he needs now is to have proper advice. He also need to instruct his lawyers properly and give them the proper information‚ so that they don’t end up barking up the wrong tree.

“The reason I said that it’s because once you start filing papers at the high court it becomes subjudice‚ and then it will be up to him and his lawyers to construct a case.

“The fact remains that if a person has gotten himself in this kind of a position‚ the sooner you come out clean‚ the better.”

Meanwhile, Saids has hit back at Ntshumayelo’s lawyers for contesting the legitimacy of the test analysis done by the doping control laboratory in Bloemfontein.

This comes after Ntshumayelo sent a letter to Saids contesting the authenticity of the findings and the legitimacy of the test analysis done by the doping-control laboratory in Bloemfontein.

This is because the laboratory has been suspended and prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) from carrying out doping tests, including analyses of urine and blood samples, which would mean the laboratory’s test was irregular and that its findings could not be relied upon.

The laboratory was suspended by Wada after it allegedly failed to meet the agency’s standards for doping control.

“Saids is now having to deal with what are reckless, and defamatory, allegations by a footballer, Mr Thandani Ntshumayelo. These are being advanced in letters, which are then printed verbatim in news publications and suggest conspiracies, unlawful testing and that he was compelled to tell the truth. None of that is true.

“Mr Ntshumayelo not only told the truth and pleaded guilty he also expressly explained what he took, when, and why,” read a statement issued by Saids.

