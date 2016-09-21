menu
National 21.9.2016 12:47 pm

Residents fuming after release of mother who burned baby

Gregory Solomons/More Love Mafu
Image credit: ThinkStock

Police say proper investigative procedures should be followed.

Residents are fuming over the release of a mother and friend who burned a newborn baby in Westdene, Johannesburg, last week, Westside Eldos reports.

The 24-year-old woman accused of burning her baby is out on investigative procedure, according to Sophiatown Police Station’s Warrant Officer Jerbes de Bruin.

“She appeared in court on a charge of concealment of birth, but we are investigating whether the child was dead or alive upon the incident.

“A postmortem will reveal this, but until then we cannot hold her in custody,” said De Bruin.

But residents are not happy, saying the mother should be locked up.

The scene where a mother burnt her baby.

READ MORE: Mother burns baby!

Catherine Brent said: “Offenders of petty crimes receive harsher sentences. They are not released, but these girls are walking free.”

“Whether the child was dead or alive, I feel she deserves a very harsh punishment,” said Brent.

Filda Moor said the justice system in South Africa has failed residents once again.

“The reason for an increase in crime is because the offenders get away with it easy.

“If this is how the police station handles cases, then a lot of perpetrators will get away,” said Moor.

Some residents and readers took to Facebook and many deemed the crime “senseless and inhumane”.

A screenshot of the comments posted on the Westbury News Update Facebook page.

– Caxton News Service

 

