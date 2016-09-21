menu
Police hunt for Centurion ATM bombers

Eliot Mahlase

The robbers bombed a Standard Bank ATM at an Engen petrol station.

Police are looking for a group of men who bombed an ATM in Centurion, Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Captain Agnes Huma said: “A Standard Bank ATM was bombed at the Engen petrol station on the corner of Atlas and Alaric roads, Valhalla, on Tuesday.”

Huma said an undisclosed amount of cash was also stolen from the convenience store, Rekord Centurion reported.

“The suspects are on the run. A case of armed robbery was opened at Wiedabrug Police Station.”

Huma said no injuries were reported.

In July, a Standard Bank ATM at the Wierda Park shopping centre on the corner of Springbok and Willem Botha streets was bombed.

The nine armed men escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

– Caxton News Service

