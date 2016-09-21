Power cut sparks electricity protests in Durban

Protests erupted in Durban’s Cato Manor area after residents complained about not receiving electricity, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a crowd of about 200 people took to the streets to protest against the lack of electricity.

She said: “The residents attempted to set alight the electricity transformer box and were stopped by the police.”

A police car was damaged in the protests, and a case of malicious damage to property was opened at the Cato Manor Police Station.

It is understood that power to several shacks was cut off by the municipality, but this could not immediately be officially confirmed.

– African News Agency (ANA)