menu
National 21.9.2016 11:37 am

Power cut sparks electricity protests in Durban

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

A police car was damaged during the protests.

Protests erupted in Durban’s Cato Manor area after residents complained about not receiving electricity, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a crowd of about 200 people took to the streets to protest against the lack of electricity.

She said: “The residents attempted to set alight the electricity transformer box and were stopped by the police.”

A police car was damaged in the protests, and a case of malicious damage to property was opened at the Cato Manor Police Station.

It is understood that power to several shacks was cut off by the municipality, but this could not immediately be officially confirmed.

African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Six nabbed with unlicensed firearms in Umlazi 21.9.2016
Part 3: South Africa’s road to 2024 – Rise of the ‘new right’ 21.9.2016
Wits University shuts down for rest of the week 21.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal
Celebrities

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal

Gyimah dropped by Pirates
Phakaaathi

Gyimah dropped by Pirates

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?
National

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

readers' choice

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal
Celebrities

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim
National

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela
National

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours
Celebrities

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours

DA guns for Dlamini over her ‘R11k a night’ stay at luxurious hotel
National

DA guns for Dlamini over her ‘R11k a night’ stay at luxurious hotel

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.