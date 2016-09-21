Overturned gem squash truck shuts down N1 near JHB

A truck carrying a load of gem squash on Wednesday morning overturned on the N1 South in Johannesburg, just after Allandale Road, bringing traffic on the busy highway to a complete standstill.

The accident occurred in the early hours of the morning before 6am, resulting in a traffic jam between Old Johannesburg Road and Allandale Road in Midrand.

The highway was covered in gem squash, resulting in the closure of three lanes. Traffic travelling from Pretoria and Johannesburg was backed up all the way from the Brakfontein interchange in Centurion.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the truck had been successfully removed after 9am.

“The road has been cleared,” Minnaar said.

– African News Agency (ANA)