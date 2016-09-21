We should have won – Eymael

The City coach says his team had to win, having lost one game and played two draws which has seen them collect only two points in the process after three league games.

City now occupy ninth spot in the league standings.

“The results are not so bad but I’m a little disappointed because we had to win,” Eymael told the club’s website.

The Belgian international, who was appointed as City’s head coach in July will be hoping he registers his first win in the Absa Premiership when they host new boys Highlands Park at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.