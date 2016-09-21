menu
Local News 21.9.2016 12:26 pm

We should have won – Eymael

Phakaaathi Reporter
Luc Eymael, Coach of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership 2016/17 football match between Ajax Cape Town and Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on 20 September 2016 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Luc Eymael, Coach of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership 2016/17 football match between Ajax Cape Town and Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on 20 September 2016 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael was disappointed with his team following their 1-1 draw against Ajax Cape Town at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

The City coach says his team had to win, having lost one game and played two draws which has seen them collect only two points in the process after three league games.

City now occupy ninth spot in the league standings.

“The results are not so bad but I’m a little disappointed because we had to win,” Eymael told the club’s website.

The Belgian international, who was appointed as City’s head coach in July will be hoping he registers his first win in the Absa Premiership when they host new boys Highlands Park at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Related Stories
Ertugral Happy with Jele’s milestone at Pirates 21.9.2016
Urban Warriors share spoils with Rise and Shine in goalless draw 21.9.2016
Gyimah dropped by Pirates 20.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Gyimah dropped by Pirates
Phakaaathi

Gyimah dropped by Pirates

Chiefs star set to become an agent
Phakaaathi

Chiefs star set to become an agent

Bidvest Wits win 2-0, Pirates held to goalless draw
Phakaaathi

Bidvest Wits win 2-0, Pirates held to goalless draw

Pitso: We should play 3-4-3 against Chippa
Phakaaathi

Pitso: We should play 3-4-3 against Chippa

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

poll

results

Ajax 1-1 Polokwane
Pirates 0-0 CT City
Baroka FC 0-2 Wits
Click to see full results

fixtures

FS Stars vs Arrows
United vs SS United
Highlands vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 3 7
2 Bidvest Wits 3 7
3 Chippa United 2 4
4 Platinum Stars 2 4
5 Maritzburg Utd 2 4
6 Cape Town City 3 4
7 Highlands Park 1 3
8 Arrows 2 3
9 Ajax Cape Town 2 1
10 Polokwane City 3 2
11 Sundowns 1 1
12 Kaizer Chiefs 2 1
13 Free State Stars 2 1
14 Bloem Celtic 2 1
15 SuperSport United 2 1
16 Baroka FC 2 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.