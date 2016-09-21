Newcastle man killed in a ‘robbery gone wrong’

The quiet suburb of Lennoxton of Newcastle has been left in shock after a murder at the weekend, Newcastle Advertiser reports.

On Sunday, September 18, a young man was killed behind a shopping centre, in what has been called a robbery gone wrong.

The victim is believed to be in his mid-20s.

It is speculated the victim and his friend were returning from the shopping centre on Sunday night when they were attacked by two men.

READ MORE: Friend of gruesomely murdered friend Anika Smit appears in court

According to the victim’s friend, a steel pipe was used by one of the attackers to deliver a blow to the deceased’s head.

The victim fell, and he was robbed of his cellphone in his final moments.

“He always came to the shop for bread and milk,” said a shop owner at the centre, who would not give his name.

Police spokesperson Lizzy Arumugam said: “With the assistance from the victim’s friend, who described the suspect, a 29-year-old man was arrested by the Newcastle detective members at Fairleigh.”

The second suspect is still at large.

– Caxton News Service