menu
National 21.9.2016 02:36 pm

Newcastle man killed in a ‘robbery gone wrong’

Tersia Gopi
The suspect that is still at large and is wanted by police in connection with the murder that occurred on Sunday night.

The suspect that is still at large and is wanted by police in connection with the murder that occurred on Sunday night.

A steel pipe was used by one of the attackers to deliver a blow to the deceased’s head.

The quiet suburb of Lennoxton of Newcastle has been left in shock after a murder at the weekend, Newcastle Advertiser reports.

On Sunday, September 18, a young man was killed behind a shopping centre, in what has been called a robbery gone wrong.

The victim is believed to be in his mid-20s.

It is speculated the victim and his friend were returning from the shopping centre on Sunday night when they were attacked by two men.

READ MORE: Friend of gruesomely murdered friend Anika Smit appears in court

According to the victim’s friend, a steel pipe was used by one of the attackers to deliver a blow to the deceased’s head.

The victim fell, and he was robbed of his cellphone in his final moments.

“He always came to the shop for bread and milk,” said a shop owner at the centre, who would not give his name.

Police spokesperson Lizzy Arumugam said: “With the assistance from the victim’s friend, who described the suspect, a 29-year-old man was arrested by the Newcastle detective members at Fairleigh.”

The second suspect is still at large.

– Caxton News Service

 

Related Stories
5 South African murder cases that shocked the nation 29.12.2014
Police allowed to become brutal – DA lawyer 24.4.2014
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal
Celebrities

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal

Gyimah dropped by Pirates
Phakaaathi

Gyimah dropped by Pirates

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?
National

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

readers' choice

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal
Celebrities

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim
National

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela
National

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours
Celebrities

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours

DA guns for Dlamini over her ‘R11k a night’ stay at luxurious hotel
National

DA guns for Dlamini over her ‘R11k a night’ stay at luxurious hotel

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.