Gyimah has apologised – Ertugral

A video of Ertugral and Gyimah in a bust up went viral last week, after they were spotted having an argument a day after the team’s clash with Ajax Cape Town at the Cape Town International Airport.

Gyimah has since apologised to his coach, however, it seems the issue is not entirely resolved.

“No, we don’t speak about that issue. Gyimah has apologised to me, we don’t speak about that, we leave it into the hands of the club,” said Ertugral.

Gyimah, who started the team’s first two league games of the season, was left out of the match-day squad in their clash against Cape Town City on Tuesday night.

