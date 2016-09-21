menu
Two dead after trucks collide on the East Rand

CNS reporter
Image credit: Thinkstock

It is believed a trailer of one of the trucks came loose, causing it to lose control.

Two men have died after two trucks collided on the R549 near Deneysville, on the East Rand.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene on Tuesday and found the two wrecked trucks and trailer in the middle of the road. Debris from the two vehicles was spread across the scene, blocking off the road, Sedibeng Ster reported.

On assessment, paramedics found one man lying trapped inside one of the trucks while the body of another man lay among the wreckage.

Paramedics immediately set out assessing the patients as well as securing the scene.

Both men were assessed and found to have sustained numerous fatal injuries.

Unfortunately, nothing more could be done for either patient, and they were both declared dead on the scene.

It is believed one of the trailers came loose, causing one of the trucks to lose control and collide with the other truck.

Local authorities were on scene for further investigations.

– Caxton News Service

