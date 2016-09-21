menu
WATCH: Wits students march to Braamfontein

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Wits students continue to gather support on the steps outside the Great Hall on September 21. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Wits students continue to gather support on the steps outside the Great Hall on September 21. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Fees protests continue on the debris-strewn Wits campus.

Hundreds of Wits University students gathered at the Solomon Mahlangu Hall were preparing to march to Braamfontein on Wednesday afternoon as part of the ongoing #FeesMustFall protest for free education and against fee increments for 2017.

Representatives of least four student organisations, including the South African Union of Students (Saus), the South African Students Congress (Sasco), the Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA) and the EFF Student Command (EFFSC), were poised to lead what organisers called a peaceful march, which was also joined by newly insourced workers at the university. The workers said they were part of the struggle for free education because these were the same students who fought against outsourcing.

Police presence has been heavy in since the early morning as a massive cleanup operation got under way in the debris-strewn campus, and workers could be seen putting up scaffolding as repairs to the numerous broken windows and other infrastructure began.

ALSO READ >> Wits University shuts down for rest of the week

At least 30 students from the university were arrested on Tuesday morning after violent protest action followed Monday morning’s announcement by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande that universities would decide for themselves on fee increments for 2017 with a cap of 8%.

Students had earlier planned to march to the Hillbrow Police Station to demand their release. The students were later released on a warning. Student leaders at the meeting urged their colleagues to not be ‘antagonistic’ to authorities for their own safety. They also vowed to cooperate with police.

– Simnikiweh@citizen.co.za

