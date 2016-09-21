Tutu discharged from hospital
ANA
THE ARCH. Archbishop Desmond Tutu is nominated for the evening's biggest award. Picture: Gallo Images
Tutu was on Saturday readmitted for treatment of a possible wound infection two days after he was discharged.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was discharged from hospital on Wednesday morning to continue his recovery at home.
Tutu was on Saturday readmitted for treatment of a possible wound infection two days after he was discharged.
Tutu had spent the past three weeks in hospital for treatment of recurring infections resulting from past treatments he had for prostate cancer. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997.
Tutu was readmitted in the morning as a precaution after a surgical wound showed signs of infection, his wife Leah Tutu said in a statement released on her behalf. He had been discharged from hospital on Wednesday.
The Archbishop had a special word of praise for the warmth and compassion of those who work in hospitals, describing them as extraordinary human beings.
Mrs Leah Tutu expressed the family’s appreciation to the Archbishop’s doctors, the hospital staff who cared for him, and all who have sent good wishes.