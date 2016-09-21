menu
National 21.9.2016 02:10 pm

Tutu discharged from hospital

ANA
THE ARCH. Archbishop Desmond Tutu is nominated for the evening's biggest award. Picture: Gallo Images

THE ARCH. Archbishop Desmond Tutu is nominated for the evening's biggest award. Picture: Gallo Images

Tutu was on Saturday readmitted for treatment of a possible wound infection two days after he was discharged.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was discharged from hospital on Wednesday morning to continue his recovery at home.

Tutu was on Saturday readmitted for treatment of a possible wound infection two days after he was discharged.

Tutu had spent the past three weeks in hospital for treatment of recurring infections resulting from past treatments he had for prostate cancer. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997.

Tutu was readmitted in the morning as a precaution after a surgical wound showed signs of infection, his wife Leah Tutu said in a statement released on her behalf. He had been discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

The Archbishop had a special word of praise for the warmth and compassion of those who work in hospitals, describing them as extraordinary human beings.
Mrs Leah Tutu expressed the family’s appreciation to the Archbishop’s doctors, the hospital staff who cared for him, and all who have sent good wishes.
Related Stories
ANC Women’s League falls for Tutu death hoax 20.9.2016
Motsoaledi wishes Tutu well 8.9.2016
Tutu to undergo surgical procedure 6.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal
Celebrities

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal

Gyimah dropped by Pirates
Phakaaathi

Gyimah dropped by Pirates

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?
National

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

readers' choice

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal
Celebrities

Bonang, AKA in alleged money, weed scandal

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim
National

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela
National

WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours
Celebrities

Sfiso Ncwane ‘nyatsi picture’ sparks rumours

DA guns for Dlamini over her ‘R11k a night’ stay at luxurious hotel
National

DA guns for Dlamini over her ‘R11k a night’ stay at luxurious hotel

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.