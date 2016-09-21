Song and dance as Mandoza is honoured at emotionally charged memorial

Tshabalala lost his year-long battle to cancer on Sunday, September 18, following a brain tumour diagnosis. Fans came out in numbers to celebrate the life of the Nkalakatha hitmaker through his music and remembered him for some of his greatest hits, while speakers quoted meaningful lyrics from his songs.

Speaking of Mandoza’s lyricism, Ngisi Tshabalala said: “All of Mandoza’s songs have a significant message for the youth and for the older generation. His songs always had meaning. Uzoyitholakanjani uhlele ekhoneni (How will you get it sitting at the street corner?)”

ALSO READ: Still no apology to Mandoza’s family

Programme director, fellow Kwaito musician and close friend Kabelo Mabalane acknowledged and celebrated Mandoza’s contribution to South African music.

“I’ve worked with Mdu (Mandoza), and we’ve done a lot of songs together, but the more I hear speakers talk of Mandoza, the more it dawns on me how much of a giant he was in the music industry.”

Mandoza’s music brought people of different backgrounds together, with his groundbreaking hit Nkalakatha being dubbed the unofficial national anthem.