Mandoza was a pro and respected everyone – former manager

Former manager of South African Kwaito legend Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala on Wednesday described his former charge as a professional individual who respected people.

“He respected all the individuals in his creative team, he knew where to fit in and concentrated on his craft, he loved to perform,” Vaughan Eaton said at a memorial service for the star, which took place at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Mandoza, 38, died on Sunday after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015.

Eaton had organised counselling with Mandoza and his wife Mpho before his death.

“It was devastating seeing him that way, feeling around to try get a sense of what was going on around him.”

He said that he recalled receiving a call from musician Bonginkosi “Zola” Dlamini, telling him to call Mandoza’s wife to check if everything was going well.

“I saw on social media a week before that Mandoza had died, and I called Mpho, and she said everything was fine,” Eaton said.

He said Mandoza’s wife Mpho was in tears when he called her to confirm he had died.

Eaton also urged young artists to learn from Mandoza and concentrate what they were good at and not to try getting involved in all aspects of their career.

