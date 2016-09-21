Six suspects in court for North West business robbery

Six suspects were expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrates’ Court, in the North West, on Wednesday on charges of business robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

Potchefstroom police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said the suspects were arrested in Jouberton, near Klerksdorp, on Tuesday after they allegedly robbed a retail shop in Orkney.

“The police in Jouberton, Klerksdorp, Orkney and Potchefstroom Flying Squad arrested six suspects, aged between 27 and 42, yesterday at approximately 10am in Jouberton for four counts of business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of stolen property, which occurred around the Klerksdorp and Orkney areas,” Moleko said.

Moleko said it was alleged the suspects entered the shop and threatened the store manager with a firearm, took her into the fitting room and tied her with wires before they ransacked the store and fleeing the scene in a red vehicle.

“Neighbouring police stations and units were informed about the incident and were on the lookout for the suspects and swiftly arrested them,” Moleko said.

“The suspects were found in possession of stolen items, such as clothing, a 9mm firearm, one live bullet, three cameras, two plasma TVs, one digital duplicator printer, one logic laminator and one HD printer, all to the estimated value of R133 200,”

