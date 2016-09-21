menu
Father out on bail for sexual assault charges

Shona Aylward
A man, 38, is out on bail after being charged with four charges ranging from sexual assault to possession of child pornography and using children for/or benefiting from child pornography in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal.

The alleged crimes involve the sexual assault of his daughters, aged three and five, between May last year and April this year, South Coast Herald reported.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerald Mfeka said information was received from the British High Commission that the father was involved in the downloading of child pornography.

Members of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) arrested the man in his Margate home in June this year.

He appeared in the Port Shepstone Regional Court last Wednesday, and the case was postponed to next month.

– Caxton News Service

