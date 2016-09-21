menu
Local News 21.9.2016 02:54 pm

We deserve special treatment – Sam Meyiwa

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sam Meyiwa, the late Senzo's father. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Sam Meyiwa, the late Senzo's father. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Sam Meyiwa, father of the late Orlando Pirates’ and Bafana Bafana’s goalkeeper Senzo, says government is neglecting his family.

Meyiwa says officials are folding their arms while his family suffers.

“He was a hero. He represented the province [KwaZulu-Natal] in South Africa and overseas. We are his family; we deserve special treatment,” Sam told the Daily Sun.

“Losing my son was painful. The KZN government organised a dignified funeral for him. I appreciated the funeral, but I had hoped my family would never suffer.

“They gave Senzo a state funeral. I say they should do something for our family.

“Other players will then be encouraged to represent their provinces well so that their families will be taken care of when they die.”

Senzo was shot dead during an alleged armed robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus in October 2014, but no one has been arrested for the murder.

