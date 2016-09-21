menu
National 21.9.2016 03:51 pm

Everything you need to know about #Fees2017

Thapelo Lekabe
Wits students stone the Great Hall and clash with security police yesterday during the #FeesMustFall protest. Picture: Rosetta Msimango

The latest updates on developments at South Africa’s universities following government’s 2017 fee support initiative.

It’s been almost a year since spectacular scenes of students at the country’s tertiary institutions, from diverse social and racial backgrounds, shutting down their campuses and firmly putting the agenda of access to higher education in the national discourse, under the banner of the #FeesMustFall movement.

The October 2015 protests renewed hope for an overhaul of South Africa’s tertiary education system to be inclusive and encompassing.

However, Monday’s much-anticipated announcement by Higher Education and Training Minster Blade Nzimande on the 2017 fee increments has once again flared up tensions at university campuses and, this time, scenes of violence and destruction have again gripped the nation amid uncertainty over whether lectures at several institutions will continue as year-end exams creep closer.

Click on the interactive map below for all the latest updates on what’s been happening over the past 24 hours:

