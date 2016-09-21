menu
National 21.9.2016 03:59 pm

Mayor of eThekwini launches WhatsApp Water Reporting Line

Lauren Beukes
Photo: Randburg Sun

The project is part of the City’s effort to make communication with its residents simpler and to reduce water wastage.

Mayor of eThekwini Zandile Gumede launched the WhatsApp Water Reporting Line on September 21, which gives the public the opportunity to reach out to the municipality through a new platform to ensure a quick and easy response to water complaints, reports the Southlands Sun.

According to eThekwini Municipality’s Tozi Mthethwa, the project is part of the city’s effort to make communication with its 3.5 million residents simpler, fast-track service delivery, reduce the water leak repair turnaround time and water wastage. “It will essentially be a platform for the community and business to report all water-related issues, anytime and anywhere, using their phones,” said Mthethwa.

“The WhatsApp channel will also have a facility for consumers to send location pins of problems, which will assist in locating problem areas. Customers will have their chat history with EWS kept for reference on unresolved issues. Customers will at times be asked to take photos of the leaks or bursts to allow correct coding of faults to be done at a capturing stage.”

Mthethwa added that necessary infrastructure has already been set up at a call centre, while staff training has been conducted. A pilot project has also been conducted successfully to test feasibility.

Details: Water reporting line on WhatsApp on 073 148 3477.

– Caxton News Service

