Business News 21.9.2016 04:01 pm

MICROmega buys CSIR Food and Beverage Laboratories

ANA

The laboratories offer a full range of analytical requirements for the South African and Southern African food and fishing industries.

IT and financial services firm, MICROmega Holdings on Wednesday announced the acquisition of CSIR Food and Beverage laboratories, formerly a division of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The CSIR Food and Beverage laboratories provide chemical analytical services that focus on routine chemical analysis of food, fish and beverage products for external customers in the private and public sectors.

MICROmega said CSIR Food and Beverage laboratories would complement and enhance the risk management, training, consulting and auditing services together with its subsidiary Aspirata.

The CSIR Food and Beverage laboratories – based in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria – offer expertise in analyses for nutritional labelling, quality control, export regulations and local fortification.

The laboratory in Cape Town is the only one in South Africa equipped to test for marine biotoxins in shellfish products in support of the Shellfish Monitoring Programme.

Due to its size, the acquisition falls below the transaction threshold as set out in the Listings Requirements of the JSE and therefore does not require any formal disclosure.

– African News Agency (ANA)

