National 21.9.2016 04:17 pm

Limpopo learner bites off girl’s lips during fight over shoe polish

Ndivhuwo Mukwevho
School stock image. Picture: Review Online.

Learners at Tshilala Secondary School stood shocked while the lips of a Grade 9 learner were bitten off during a scuffle with another learner recently.

An argument over a tin of shoe polish left a 13-year-old without both lips after they were bitten off by a fellow girl classmate, reports the Bosveld Review Online.

Despite the effort of school principal Khamusi Siobo to rush the victim to Tshilidzini Hospital, doctors were unable to repair the damage caused to her mouth.

She was transferred to another hospital for doctors to determine the way forward.

Both girls are residents of Dumasi village, near Thohoyandou, in Limpopo.

A teacher at the school who witnessed the incident said that the ordeal has affected learners and teachers alike: “We are now even afraid of going to the classrooms to teach the learners after the cruel incident which we have witnessed. It will take months for us to forget about the whole ordeal.”

Well-known social worker in the Vhembe area Peggy Mulaudzi said the school including the teachers and learners would need professional counselling.

After witnessing incidents such as this one, learners must be provided with special counselling, as this ordeal might stay in their minds for the rest of their lives, said Mulaudzi.

The victim is set to remain in the hospital for a couple of days.

Provincial spokesperson for the education department Dr Naledzani Rasila said the culprit would face disciplinary action by the school and the victim’s parents can open a criminal case against her.

– Caxton News Service

