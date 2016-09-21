UJ organises fun walk to raise funds for poor students

The University of Johannesburg has urged the public to sign up for a fun walk it organised to raise funds for students who cannot afford tuition fees at the institution.

The “UJ Future Walk”, scheduled to take place on October 2, aimed to raise R10 million, the institution said on Wednesday.

“South Africa’s higher education institutions are currently experiencing a new wave of student activism about affordable tuition fees and the lack of funding for academically deserving and underprivileged students. It has become a serious topic among universities’ management, government and students across tertiary education institutions,” said UJ director of sports Nomsa Mahlangu.

“The Future Walk, a joint initiative of the university’s sport and student finance departments, aims to raise R10 million towards bursaries for underprivileged, academically deserving students at UJ.”

A minimum fee is payable on registration online to take part in the 5km fun walk and 8km fun run. The university said some of the sports stars who competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics would take part in the event.

