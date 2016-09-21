Siblings in court for defrauding City of CPT of R3m

A brother and sister appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, facing charges of fraud, uttering and theft, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said.

“The accused allegedly siphoned approximately R3 million from the City of Cape Town between 2008 and 2010,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.

“Kiaamdien Darries, 39, and Rughshana Darries, 38, through Imvusa Trading 1569 CC t/a RD Projects carried out maintenance work for the City without a valid Tax Clearance Certificate.

Alleged shoddy workmanship on work undertaken by the entity raised the ire of the City, leading to the probe of the company’s credentials.

The duo were arrested on September 15. The case was postponed to November 30, said Ramovha.

– African News Agency (ANA)