Pink lights for Mandela Bridge

The City of Johannesburg and the Estee Lauder Companies will light the Nelson Mandela Bridge bright pink during October in a bid to raise awareness about breast cancer.

“The lighting of Nelson Mandela Bridge will serve as a reminder of the fact that the earlier breast cancer is detected and diagnosed, the better your chances of beating it,” member of the mayoral committee for health and social development in the City of Johannesburg, Dr Mpho Phalatse, said yesterday.

Johannesburg will join various cities around the world in lighting landmarks to call attention to breast health and the early detection of the condition. The initiative was founded by Evelyn Lauder in 2000.

Today marks the beginning of this year’s awareness campaign which first saw the Nelson Mandela Bridge lit back in 2012.

Estee Lauder general manager Loren Dreyer said breast cancer represents one in four of all cancers in women.

It is also the most prominent cancer in women worldwide, increasing particularly in developing countries where the majority of cases are diagnosed in late stages.

“Our message is to be mindful of risk factors that include family history, age, genetics and lifestyle. The risk increases as you get older and the consumption of alcohol and obesity after menopause is linked to increased risk,” Dreyer said.

South Africa is ranked 50th on the World Cancer Research Fund’s list of countries with the highest cancer prevalence rates.

Among women, the most prevalent is breast cancer, followed by cervical, uterus, colorectal and oesophageal cancer.

“We are committed to beating these statistics through education on the condition and will continue this drive within all health facilities in the City of Joburg during October,” said Phalatse.

– SAnews. gov.za