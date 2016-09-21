Live report: Highlands Park vs Kaizer Chiefs

– referee Lwandile Mfiki blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Highlands Park 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs
– 1 minute of added time to be played
– 44′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 42′ free kick for Chiefs and a yellow card for Garcia
– 41′ another free kick for Highlands Park, but this tim close to the Chiefs penalty area
– 40′ free kick for Highlands Park and a yellow card for Gordinho
– 39′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 32′ corner kick for Highlands Park and it leads to another one
– 29′ Twala shoots over the crossbar from long range
– 27′ Mbesuma’s header goes wide of goals
– 26′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 24′ corner kick for Highlands Park
– 18′ free kick for Chiefs in a promising position
– 17′ Lebese’s shot is deflected away for a corner kick
– 11′ Chance for Highlands Park! But Cale shoots straight at Khune from close range!
– 3′ offside call goes against Highlands Park
– 2′ free kick for Highlands Park in a good scoring position
– Chiefs get the game underway. They’re playing from left to right, while Highlands Park play from right to left
– kickoff
Starting XI:
Highlands Park XI: Kapini, Leonard, Mbara, Ngalo, Ledwaba, Khuboni, Khwela, Cale, Mbesuma, Garcia, Mashumba
Kaizer Chiefs XI: Khune, Mphahlele, Gordinho, Mathoho, Khumalo, Maluleka, Katsande, Twala, Lebese, Ekstein, Manqele
Hello and welcome to the Makhulong Stadium where Highlands Park take on Kaizer Chiefs in an Absa Premiership match.