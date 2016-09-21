menu
Local News 21.9.2016 07:29 pm

Live report: Highlands Park vs Kaizer Chiefs

Hendrick Ekstein of Kaizer Chiefs. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Hello and welcome to the Makhulong Stadium where Highlands Park take on Kaizer Chiefs in an Absa Premiership match.

– referee Lwandile Mfiki blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Highlands Park 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs

– 1 minute of added time to be played

– 44′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 42′ free kick for Chiefs and a yellow card for Garcia

– 41′ another free kick for Highlands Park, but this tim close to the Chiefs penalty area

– 40′ free kick for Highlands Park and a yellow card for Gordinho

– 39′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 32′ corner kick for Highlands Park and it leads to another one

– 29′ Twala shoots over the crossbar from long range

– 27′ Mbesuma’s header goes wide of goals

– 26′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 24′ corner kick for Highlands Park

– 18′ free kick for Chiefs in a promising position

– 17′ Lebese’s shot is deflected away for a corner kick

– 11′ Chance for Highlands Park! But Cale shoots straight at Khune from close range!

– 3′ offside call goes against Highlands Park

– 2′ free kick for Highlands Park in a good scoring position

– Chiefs get the game underway. They’re playing from left to right, while Highlands Park play from right to left

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Highlands Park XI: Kapini, Leonard, Mbara, Ngalo, Ledwaba, Khuboni, Khwela, Cale, Mbesuma, Garcia, Mashumba
Kaizer Chiefs XI: Khune, Mphahlele, Gordinho, Mathoho, Khumalo, Maluleka, Katsande, Twala, Lebese, Ekstein, Manqele

