Live Report: Sundowns vs Chippa

– 57′ corner kick to Chippa
– 55′ free kick to Sundowns, the referee give Akpeyi a goal kick
– 52′ Chippa pushing up field
– 50′ throw in for Sundowns
– 48′ Onyango clears the ball
– 46′ Chippa clear the ball
– second half gets underway
– Half time: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Chippa United
– 45′ 2 minutes of added time will be played
– 44′ Sali’s shot is wide at goal
– 42′ Sundowns win the ball back
– 40′ throw in for Sundowns
– 38′ corner kick to Chippa, turnover ball by Sundowns
– 35′ Onyango will continue with the match after receiving medical treatment
– 34′ Kekana’s shot goes over the goal posts
– 32′ offside call goes against Chippa
– 30′ Akpeyi gets the ball and sends it out
– 27′ Zakri receives medical treatment
– 25′ Chippa’s attempt goes over the goal posts
– 23′ corner kick to Chippa
– 22′ Onyango beats Masuku to the ball
– 21′ Onyango makes a save
– 20′ referee’s call goes against Sundowns
– 18′ throw in for Chippa
– 15′ throw in for Sundowns, Billiat puts the ball over the goal posts
– 14′ the ball is played back to Onyango
– 11′ goal kick to Chippa
– 10′ corner kick to Sundowns
– 9′ offside call goes against Sundowns
– 7′ the ball is played back to Akpeyi
– 5′ goal kick to Sundowns
– 4′ Sundowns gets a second shot at goal
– 2′ Dolly with an early shot at goal
– kickoff! The Game is underway
Starting XI