Live Report: Sundowns vs Chippa

– 57′ corner kick to Chippa

– 55′ free kick to Sundowns, the referee give Akpeyi a goal kick

– 52′ Chippa pushing up field

– 50′ throw in for Sundowns

– 48′ Onyango clears the ball

– 46′ Chippa clear the ball

– second half gets underway

– Half time: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Chippa United

– 45′ 2 minutes of added time will be played

– 44′ Sali’s shot is wide at goal

– 42′ Sundowns win the ball back

– 40′ throw in for Sundowns

– 38′ corner kick to Chippa, turnover ball by Sundowns

– 35′ Onyango will continue with the match after receiving medical treatment

– 34′ Kekana’s shot goes over the goal posts

– 32′ offside call goes against Chippa

– 30′ Akpeyi gets the ball and sends it out

– 27′ Zakri receives medical treatment

– 25′ Chippa’s attempt goes over the goal posts

– 23′ corner kick to Chippa

– 22′ Onyango beats Masuku to the ball

– 21′ Onyango makes a save

– 20′ referee’s call goes against Sundowns

– 18′ throw in for Chippa

– 15′ throw in for Sundowns, Billiat puts the ball over the goal posts

– 14′ the ball is played back to Onyango

– 11′ goal kick to Chippa

– 10′ corner kick to Sundowns

– 9′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 7′ the ball is played back to Akpeyi

– 5′ goal kick to Sundowns

– 4′ Sundowns gets a second shot at goal

– 2′ Dolly with an early shot at goal

– kickoff! The Game is underway

Starting XI

Sundowns: 36 Onyango, 5 Mbekile, 4 Langerman, 16 Nascimento, 6 Arendse, 8 Kekana, 13 Mabunda, 7 Dolly, 11 Vilakazi, 24 Zakri, 33 Billiat.

Chippa: 1 Akpeyi, 2 Okwuosa, 24 Thopola, 4 Van Heerden, 40 Kama, 6 Sali, 0 Mdaki, 10 Mbenyane, 5 Wambi, 26 Masuku, 3 Lorch.