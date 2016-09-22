Ill-gotten gains must be forfeited

Finally, there are signs that people in powerful positions are being held accountable for their actions. Suspended Buffalo City Metro municipal manager Andile Fani has been found guilty by an internal disciplinary hearing of a string of charges.

According to the Daily Dispatch, Fani was suspended last August after a report emerged that suggested he had flouted the Municipal Finance Management Act when he appointed a Cape Town-based company to build houses at a cost of R74 million.

That Fani is being allowed to face the music is a step in the right direction and a huge deviation from the previous tendency of shielding ruling party deployees implicated in graft.

There were previously reports of those fingered in corruption being redeployed to other positions at other municipalities, provincial or national government. Buffalo City Metro must now go further and let all guilty parties face criminal charges.

They must also ensure that all losses incurred by the municipality are recovered by having the assets of those found guilty forfeited to the state.