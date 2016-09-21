menu
Local News 21.9.2016 09:33 pm

Laffor fires Sundowns into MTN8 final

Michaelson Gumede
Anthony Laffor of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Mamalodi Sundowns at Harry Gwala Stadium on December 16, 2014 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Chippa United 1-0 in the second leg semifinal of the MTN8 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The stage is set for Bidvest Wits and Sundowns on October 1 at the Mbombela Stadium in the MTN8 final, after Sundowns saw off out Chippa United, and will now look to get their hands on the lucrative R8-million winner’s cheque.

The sides played to a goalless draw in the first leg at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, and the jury was out for Sundowns to find any win sorts in order for them to book themselves a flight to Mbombela, but equally so, Chippa United came aware that an away goal would take them to their maiden cup final in South African football. However, the footballing gods smiled upon Masandawana through substitute Anthony Laffor who broke the dead log in the 76th minute after he coolly finished from Sundowns’ great build-up from a counter attack.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane made four changes in the tie, and it was an all Sundowns attack in the early stages of the game, as Keagan Dolly looked to secure an early goal with a low shot which went wide off the target as early as the second minute. Six minutes later, Sibusiso Vilakazi fancied his chances after he surged through Chippa’s defence with brilliant footwork, but his efforts went.

In the 10th minute Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana released one from his top drawer, but his effort did not worry goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi as he ballooned his shot over the bar.

Once the Chilli Boys found their rhythm, they looked like they were edging closer to finding that crucial away goal, with Andile Mbenyane who was at the centre of Chippa’s attack, came close to scoring that crucial away goal, but Dennis Onyango was equal to the task, but only just,  as the Ugandan shot-stopper got his finger tips to make the save. Marc van Hererden struck a free-kick in the 20th minute, but the shot found goalkeeper Dennis Onyango well aware as he calmly saved kept the visitors at bay.

Sundowns continued to dominate the proceedings in the second half as Khama Billiat’s shot went wide at the face of goal. Mosimane brought in Anthony Laffor in the 51st minute for Zakri, and his counterpart Dan Malesela countered with withdrawing Buyani Sali for Lerato Manzine, and even though Dan Malesela made a double substitution in response, but an away goal was not forth coming.

