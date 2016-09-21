menu
Local News 21.9.2016 10:11 pm

Chiefs clinch first league victory

ANA
George Lebese of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates a goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Kaizer Chiefs on the 21 September 2016 at Makhulong Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

George Lebese of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates a goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Kaizer Chiefs on the 21 September 2016 at Makhulong Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

A rather fortuitous penalty appeal saw Kaizer Chiefs snatch a 1-0 victory over a combative Highlands Park outfit in the Premiership at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Wednesday night.

George Lebese converted the spot-kick in the 65th minute to hand the Amakhosi their first win in three league matches.

But Steve Komphela’s side was somewhat fortunate to bag the three points as William Twala appeared to have been brought down just outside the penalty area by Highlands Park’s Auguston Leonard.

Twala fell down inside the box, and the referee pointed to the spot. It was a harsh call for the home side, who had dominated the opening 45 minutes and had a number of chances to take the lead themselves.

Jose Garcia on the right and Franklin Cale down the left flank provided good width for Allen Freese’s Highlands outfit, and it was Garcia who found Cale inside the box in the 11th minute.

Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho failed to clear Cale’s header, and the former Capetonian followed up, but a weak shot was straight at Itumeleng Khune.

Highland Park’s best chance came in the 27th minute when Cale whipped in a ball from the left, but his cross was just slightly too high for veteran striker Collins Mbesuma, whose header went over the top.

Chiefs eventually got into the game, with Lebese, Twala and George Maluleke becoming more influential as the match wore on.

Zimbabwean Mitchell Katsvairo had a chance on goal in the 55th minute, but he also shot it over the top, and it looked like the match was heading towards a goalless draw.

But then came the penalty when Twala tried to latch on to a through-ball and was brought down by Leonard, and Lebese beat Highlands Park goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini with a well-taken goal.

Chiefs finished the stronger of the two teams, but there was some late drama in stoppage time when Khune handled the ball outside the penalty area, which saw Highlands Park awarded an indirect free-kick.

The 9 000-strong capacity crowd willed their team on for the equaliser, and Charlton Mashumba rifled the ball through the Chiefs defence from a layoff with the indirect free kick, but Khune leapt high to his left to make a spectacular save to clinch a much-needed three points for the AmaKhosi.

Related Stories
Pirates: No disciplinary for Gyimah 21.9.2016
Gyimah has apologised – Ertugral 21.9.2016
We should have won – Eymael 21.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Gyimah dropped by Pirates
Phakaaathi

Gyimah dropped by Pirates

Chiefs star set to become an agent
Phakaaathi

Chiefs star set to become an agent

Ntshumayelo is in dire straits – agent
Phakaaathi

Ntshumayelo is in dire straits – agent

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Blow by blow: Highlands Park vs Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow: Highlands Park vs Kaizer Chiefs

poll

results

Ajax 1-1 Polokwane
Pirates 0-0 CT City
Baroka FC 0-2 Wits
Click to see full results

fixtures

FS Stars vs Arrows
United vs SS United
Highlands vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 3 7
2 Bidvest Wits 3 7
3 Chippa United 2 4
4 Platinum Stars 2 4
5 Maritzburg Utd 2 4
6 Cape Town City 3 4
7 Highlands Park 1 3
8 Arrows 2 3
9 Ajax Cape Town 2 1
10 Polokwane City 3 2
11 Sundowns 1 1
12 Kaizer Chiefs 2 1
13 Free State Stars 2 1
14 Bloem Celtic 2 1
15 SuperSport United 2 1
16 Baroka FC 2 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.