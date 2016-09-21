Arrows snatch win with Nonyane’s stoppage-time strike

The Abafana Bes’thende left-back scored his first goal for the club to deny Ea Lla Koto, who had looked to have done enough to earn at least a point.

But they were instead left with a second loss in three matches to stay around the relegation zone. The visitors, meanwhile, shot into the top five after a second win in as many games as the hosts.

The match was an even contest for the most part. Danny Venter and Nduduzo Sibiya exchanged efforts in the opening quarter, although neither of goalkeepers Maximilian Mbaeva or Thela Ngobeni were really tested.

Mbaeva was forced into his first real save on the half-hour mark when Katlego Mashego’s free-kick found Nyiko Mobbie in space, but the shot from the edge of the box was parried by the Arrows custodian.

The action continued to switch from one end to another on a mild Free State evening as Nhlanhla Vilakazi and Siyabonga Dube then fired wide for their sides as the sides went to the break goalless.

After the restart, a Wayde Jooste corner was met by Danny Phiri, but the Zimbabwean shot over.

Bafana Bafana striker Moeketsi Sekola was introduced after the hour and even though his arrival added some life to the home sides’ attack, his first effort after 78 minutes was ballooned over.

With time running out, a draw looked the most likely result, until the intervention of Nonyane.

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces defender managed to get onto the end of a Nduduzo Sibiya free-kick, completing a left-footed finish to put Arrows ahead.

Sekola almost grabbed a deserved equaliser deeper into the referee’s optional time, only to be denied by the acrobatics of Mbaeva, as Clinton Larsen’s men claimed all the points.