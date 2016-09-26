menu
National 26.9.2016 02:53 pm

Two cyclists seriously injured in M4 collision

Shiraz Habbib
The driver involved in the incident has been charged with drunk driving.



The cyclists were about one kilometre from the eMdloti off-ramp when the collision occurred.

A case of drunken driving has been opened against a driver who smashed into the back of two cyclists on the M4 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident occurred at about 8.20am on Sunday just before the eMdloti off-ramp. Kesival Paidya and Ricky Govender were on a training cycle from Ballito to Suncoast when the incident occurred.

Paidya, an Effingham resident, is currently in ICU after having suffered two broken ribs and a punctured lung in the accident, while Govender, of Umhlatuzana, Chatsworth, had to get a skin graft and surgery to the back of his knee.

Dinesh Narayan, who was riding with the duo, said he was at the scene within a matter of minutes.

“They were about a kilometre before the eMdloti off-ramp on the yellow lane when the car plowed into the back of them. The driver of the vehicle lost one of his wheels in the collision. They were training for the Amashova, which is coming up. Some of the people I cycle with have said they will no longer cycle on the M4, but it’s not going to stop me. We are praying for Ricky and Kesival to have a speedy recovery,” he said.

The accident comes after Richard da Silva, 46, and Jared Dwyer, 36, were tragically killed on the M4 earlier this year. Drunk driving charges were also brought against the driver in the case.

– Caxton News Service

