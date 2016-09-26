menu
Celebrities 26.9.2016 03:31 pm

Ooops! Cassper Nyovest uses wrong phone

Citizen Reporter
Cassper Nyovest. Image via Instagram

Cassper Nyovest. Image via Instagram

Did Cassper just commit a brand sponsorship faux pas?

While taking a bathroom selfie of his post-gym bod – Cassper clearly forgot to use his AG Mobile Hashtag phone, opting instead for an iPhone.

On Instagram, Cassper shared a pic of himself, topless and holding an iPhone.

Cassper partnered with AG Mobile and MTN at the beginning of the year to create a red, 13-megapixel phone that the hip-hop star named the Hashtag.

Retailing for just under R4 000, the phone has been a hard sell, as it is competing with brands such as iPhone 6, which came out at about the same time.

Cassper is rarely seen without his bright red phone, which is far from mistakable.

ALSO READ: Today is not Pearl Thusi Day – Ntsiki Mazwai

Luckily for Cassper, only some of his fans have noticed and haven’t called him out yet. We reckon it’s just a matter of time …

 

 

 

Related Stories
PIC: Cassper shows off his six-pack 26.9.2016
AKA ‘once tried to physically attack’ Ntsiki Mazwai 22.9.2016
Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’ 15.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten
Eish!

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten

Bonang sparks engagement rumours
Celebrities

Bonang sparks engagement rumours

‘Unlucky’ lotto ticket causes death and mayhem on N1
National

‘Unlucky’ lotto ticket causes death and mayhem on N1

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

Bonang sparks engagement rumours
Celebrities

Bonang sparks engagement rumours

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.