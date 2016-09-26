Ooops! Cassper Nyovest uses wrong phone

While taking a bathroom selfie of his post-gym bod – Cassper clearly forgot to use his AG Mobile Hashtag phone, opting instead for an iPhone.

Cassper yabhayiza sometimes thina mele sithenge AG yakhe yena asebenzise an Apple phone — nkalakatha (@XoloMiya) September 26, 2016

On Instagram, Cassper shared a pic of himself, topless and holding an iPhone.

Cassper partnered with AG Mobile and MTN at the beginning of the year to create a red, 13-megapixel phone that the hip-hop star named the Hashtag.

Retailing for just under R4 000, the phone has been a hard sell, as it is competing with brands such as iPhone 6, which came out at about the same time.

Cassper is rarely seen without his bright red phone, which is far from mistakable.

Luckily for Cassper, only some of his fans have noticed and haven’t called him out yet. We reckon it’s just a matter of time …

